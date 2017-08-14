'Love this': Police officer mocked Charlottesville car attack that left one dead

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence Pause 4:47 Pro wrestling icon Ric Flair, on wrestling and baseball at Marlins Park 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 3:29 Hundreds march through streets of Sacramento in unity rally 1:30 Firefighters describe difference between life and death on the river 6:32 Experts discuss warnings signs of human trafficking 0:43 Why the Blessing of the Grapes is so important in the Armenian Church 0:57 What to eat at Modesto's new Squeeze In 1:36 Watch man rob Bottle-n-Cork liquor store in Modesto 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder. Alexa Ard / McClatchy