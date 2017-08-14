Even in death, this couple married 77 years will be together — in the same casket

For Raymond and Velva Breuer, 77 years of marriage was bliss — but 30 hours apart was simply too much to bear.
The couple grew up near each other in Phelps County, Missouri, where they attended the same primary school and high school, according to the Columbia Tribune.
They eventually married in 1940, staying by each other’s side for nearly eight decades.
Last year, Velva was sent to Lenoir Woods Rehab Center — so Raymond followed, sleeping in her room.
And when he died on Aug. 4, Velva was by his side, holding his hand.
She died 30 hours later, according to an obituary.
Raymond, 97, and Breuer, 96, were buried in Oak Grove Cemetery, next to their parents and other family members.
A blanket wrapped around them, the inseparable duo were holding hands as they were laid to rest in the same casket.
It’s something that Raymond wanted.
“Dad told one of the nurses before he passed, that if they went close together, that they should just be buried together, in the same casket,” Bobby Breuer, his son, said to the Columbia Tribune. “Jokingly, I think. But other people heard it and we asked the funeral director. Mother was a very small woman, and Dad wasn’t that big.”
But despite their successful marriage, Raymond didn’t exactly leave a great first impression when trying to get Velva’s attention in the fourth grade.
He tapped Velva with a poker from the fireplace in their one-room school, accidentally leaving her with a scar because he didn’t know it would be hot.
“She married me to get even with me,” Raymond joked to a reporter with the Columbia Tribune at a celebration for his 77th anniversary.
The couple went on to have six children, 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Raymond worked for Ford until he retired in 1978; he then preached in rural North Carolina until 1994. Velva worked at home raising their children for much of the marriage.
In the final years of their life, they moved to Boone Landing Retirement Community, where Raymond taught a Thursday bible study class called “Bible Study with Ray.”
Donna Hardin, one of the couple’s children, said both Raymond and Velva never lost their sharp wit as they aged.
“I attribute their sharp minds to reading,” she said to the Columbia Tribune. “They were avid readers, both of them.”
“They were very blessed their entire lives,” Bobby Breuer said. “They had health issues but they overcame them. They were blessed and we were blessed because they were so fortunate.”
