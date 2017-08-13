Driver charged in Charlottesville killing was ‘very infatuated with the Nazis,’ teacher says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:57 What to eat at Modesto's new Squeeze In Pause 1:27 Modesto tenants squeezed as rents soar 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 0:30 Checking In With Tenant At Condemned Building 0:36 Watching tree shakers harvest almonds in Northern California is awesome 1:24 Attempted carjackings and shootings in south Modesto 1:45 Defense attorney claims tire blowout may have caused crash, not DUI, social media 1:36 Watch man rob Bottle-n-Cork liquor store in Modesto 1:51 Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Clashes between protesters and counterprotesters broke out in Charlottesville, Va. even after a white nationalist rally called 'Unite the Right' was cancelled. At one point a car plowed into a crowd of protesters killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving many others injured. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old from Ohio, was charged with second-degree murder. Alexa Ard / McClatchy