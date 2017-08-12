Alleged photo of the helicopter crash that killed two people in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Police helicopter crashes in Charlottesville, killing two people on board

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

August 12, 2017 3:30 PM

A Virginia State Police helicopter has crashed in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the deaths of two people on board.

The crash was confirmed in social media posts by the Virginia State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the crash took place near Birdwood Golf Course, about five miles away from violent protests by white supremacists that resulted in at least one dead and dozens injured.

One person died earlier Saturday after a car plowed into a group of counter demonstrators in downtown Charlottesville. According to the Associated Press, police helicopters were seen flying above the protests Saturday. Officials tell the Associated Press that the white nationalist clashes are linked to the deaths of the people aboard the crashed helicopter.

Neighbors told the Charlottesville Daily Progress that the helicopter hovered low over the houses near the golf course before crashing. No one on the ground is believed to be injured.

