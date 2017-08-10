He kept seeing bike crashes outside his office. He was determined to find out why.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:23 Watch 200 goats herded down tracks in front of Elk Grove traffic - they just keep coming Pause 2:16 Watch the labor intensive work going on at Oroville Dam spillway 0:21 Body found in Hickman canal tied to a homicide 1:27 Modesto whiskey maker toasts new law 1:51 Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener 0:18 Watch church arson suspect being taken into custody 1:04 Step inside glammed-up home sold by Kylie Jenner for $3.15 million 1:18 Cal Poly named 'Tree Campus USA' by Arbor Day Foundation 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

This video is the result of a research effort by faculty and students at the University of Tennessee to document and study the hazards associated with railway grade crossings on bicycle safety (published in the Journal of Transport & Health). Most video was captured in August and September, 2014 on Neyland Drive, in Knoxville TN. The City of Knoxville has since realigned both rail crossings largely solving the safety problem. The video is 2x actual speed. Chris Cherry University of Tennessee

