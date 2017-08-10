He was infested with maggots – twice – in a state home. But most neglect stays secret

In this April 18, 2017, photo, Walter Wenger visits his severely disabled son, Steven, in a hospital in Kingston, N.Y., where he was moved after maggots were twice found in the area around his breathing tube while living in a state group home. The Associated Press obtained a confidential report on the state investigation that determined the 2016 infestations at the group home in Rome, N.Y., were the result of neglect by caregivers. In most states, details of abuse and neglect investigations in state-regulated institutions for the disabled are almost never made public. David Klepper AP