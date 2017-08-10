What was Channing Tatum doing dancing at this gas station?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:27 Modesto whiskey maker toasts new law Pause 0:49 You will be surprised to see what the candid critter cam caught 2:23 Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 2:25 Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk 2:27 Take a look at 'Logan Lucky' 4:37 'Tell my family I love them:' SC police officer captures his own shooting on glasses' camera 0:28 Southern edge of eclipse path could be off by the length of a football field or up to a half-mile 0:38 Documentary on eclipse explains importance of location for downtown KC, on the edge of totality 1:49 Surveillance video shows missing Minnesota couple enter store 2:16 Watch the labor intensive work going on at Oroville Dam spillway Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Actor Channing Tatum stopped at a Sunoco convenience store in Statesville, NC for some snacks and Tatum, known for his sexy dance moves in "Magic Mike" and the clerk, Beatrice, had some hip-swaying, arm-swinging dance fun in a Facebook Live video. Tatum and friends have done several videos around the state promoting his new film "Logan Lucky" about two brothers who pull off a big heist during a NASCAR race in Charlotte. Channing Tatum

