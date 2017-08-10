Dale Cater was found naked in a Missouri homeowner’s garage, police say.
Naked burglar grabs a costume before being led away, cops say. His choice was perfect

By Lisa Gutierrez

August 10, 2017 8:16 AM

Well, it’s not like they could haul him off to jail naked.

Lagen Chase in Springfield, Mo., was shocked on Sunday to find a naked man in his garage.

Chase told KSPR in Springfield that his fiance saw the man first, sitting in her car which was parked in the garage.

When Chase went to check it out he found the intruder — a 182-pound man, naked as a jailbird.

“I walked up to the male completely nude in there and on a different planet,” he told the TV station.

Chase said the man got violent when he realized he was caught “and he swung up over and hit me in the face, knocked me into my shelving.”

Police showed up minutes later. That’s when the suspect, 40-year-old Dale Cater, begged police not to take him away in a state of undress, according to Chase.

“He grabs our bag of old Halloween clothes and puts on a jailbird outfit,” said Chase. “So they walk him out in pins and stripes and nothing below the belly.”

Cater is being held in the Greene County jail on a $15,000 bond. He faces first-degree burglary charges.

Chase installed an alarm system after the incident.

