A hairless creature was caught on camera in the Carolinas. Is it a chupacabra?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 You will be surprised to see what the candid critter cam caught Pause 0:21 Body found in Hickman canal tied to a homicide 1:27 Modesto whiskey maker toasts new law 1:16 Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:31 Giants fans have message for Dodgers 0:36 Watching tree shakers harvest almonds in Northern California is awesome 0:42 Hillary Clinton quotes Scripture in her concession speech 1:27 Krispy Kreme’s famous glazed doughnuts to go dark to mark solar eclipse 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email By teaming up with local citizens statewide, the 'North Carolina Candid Critters' wildlife survey continues to increase scientists’ knowledge of mammal distribution in the state as the largest-ever camera-trap study of its kind. Jeremy Frieling and NC Museum of Natural Sciences

By teaming up with local citizens statewide, the 'North Carolina Candid Critters' wildlife survey continues to increase scientists’ knowledge of mammal distribution in the state as the largest-ever camera-trap study of its kind. Jeremy Frieling and NC Museum of Natural Sciences