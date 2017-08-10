When expert fly-fishers reach the creek, their 70-year age difference floats away

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:56 Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg Pause 0:21 Body found in Hickman canal tied to a homicide 1:27 Modesto whiskey maker toasts new law 1:31 Giants fans have message for Dodgers 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:47 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 5:01 2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 1:02 Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Holden Price, 18, and Joe Humphreys, 88, are both really good at the same thing: fly fishing. Despite their age gap, they still learn from each other. Price and Humphreys went down to Fisherman's Paradise to share their passion on the creek and caught some trout along the way. Daniel A. Nelson dnelson@mcclatchy.com

