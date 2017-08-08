Jena Willingham’s back to school photo with her three children, Wrangler, from left, Emmy and Sykes has gone viral.
Jena Willingham’s back to school photo with her three children, Wrangler, from left, Emmy and Sykes has gone viral. Screen grab from Facebook

Mom’s delighted. Kids, less so. Why is that?

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

August 08, 2017 11:06 AM

Many mothers across the Chattahoochee Valley may have been thinking it, but Jena Willingham of Beulah, Ala., put it in a picture that went viral on the first day of school.

The photo, which was staged on Sunday afternoon and posted Monday morning, shows Jena on a float in the pool, drink in hand, as her three children look less than pleased about the change in circumstances.

By the time the children were eating lunch Monday afternoon, their mom’s Facebook post had more than 500 shares. It had almost 12,000 shares by Tuesday afternoon.

“I can’t believe it,” she said, laughing. “It has been crazy.”

Her children attend Beulah Elementary school, where Wrangler is in the sixth grade, Emmy in the second and Sykes is in pre-K.

“This is the first time in 11 years that I have not had a kid at home, and that’s one of the reasons I did it,” she said.

Her husband, Edd, took the photo.

“He knows I am always doing something a little crazy,” Jena said.

Well, the day did not go exactly as planned.

“I haven’t even been in the pool,” she said. “I have been babysitting for my niece.”

Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams

