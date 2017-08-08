Spanking a child could lead to negative consequences that last a decade, study finds

It’s an age-old debate: Is spanking good for teaching kids obedience, or does it just send the wrong message?
In 2006, the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child said that physical punishment like spanking is “legalized violence against children,” according to the Sun, while 30 countries have banned physical punishment of children.
The American Psychological Association warned against the practice of spanking in a 2012 article.
“Many studies have shown that physical punishment — including spanking, hitting and other means of causing pain — can lead to increased aggression, antisocial behavior, physical injury and mental health problems for children,” it read. “Americans’ acceptance of physical punishment has declined since the 1960s, yet surveys show that two-thirds of Americans still approve of parents spanking their kids.”
And now, a new study from researchers at the University of Missouri suggests that physically disciplining a child during infancy can negatively impact their behavior and temperament as fifth graders — and even as teenagers.
The study analyzed data from 1,840 mothers and children — all at or below the federal poverty line and identifying as European American or African American — who were enrolled in the Early Head Start Research and Evaluation Project.
The children were near-evenly split between males and females.
Information was collected on the children at the age of 15 months, 25 months and fifth grade, with researchers using surveys of the mothers, home visits and interviews with the children.
The study found the effect of spanking depended on race; a black child that experienced severe physical punishment at 15 months was more likely to display aggressive behaviors in the fifth grade.
But no such link was found between between spanking and negative emotions in white children.
“Long-term studies on the links among parenting, temperament and children’s social behaviors have been limited, especially among racially diverse, low-income populations,” Gustavo Carlo, Millsap Professor of Diversity at MU and director of the MU Center for Family Policy and Research, said to Missouri University news. “Our findings show that differences exist in the roles of parenting, temperament and self-regulation and how they impact a child’s development.”
“Our findings show how parents treat their children at a young age, particularly African-American children, significantly impacts their behavior.”
So how should parents deal with unruly kids? The study found that children who relied upon self-regulation are more likely to exhibit positive behavior later in life.
“It is very important that parents refrain from physical punishment as it can have long-lasting impacts,” Carlo said. “If we want to nurture positive behaviors, all parents should teach a child how to regulate their behaviors early.”
The University of Missouri study comes one year after researchers at the University of Texas at Austin analyzed 50 years of research on spanking. They found children who are spanked are more likely to defy their parents, exhibit antisocial behavior and develop cognitive difficulties.
For Elizabeth Gershoff, a leading researcher into physical punishment at the University of Texas at Austin, the scientific evidence against spanking is clear.
“I can just about count on one hand the studies that have found anything positive about physical punishment,” she said, “and hundreds that have been negative.”
Comments