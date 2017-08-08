Faulty steering systems prompt General Motors to recall 800,000 pickup trucks

General Motors has recalled nearly 800,00 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks after they have been found to suddenly lose power steering.
The recall impacts about 690,000 trucks in the U.S., as well as another 100,000 in Canada and other countries.
The loss in power steering can occur when a car is using a lot of electrical power, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Power steering can be suddenly disabled if the truck’s power levels dip below 8.8 volts for more than one second.
“If EPS (Electric Power Steering) assist is lost and suddenly returned, the driver could lose temporary control of the steering wheel, increasing the risk of a crash,” the NHTSA document reads. “The loss and sudden return of EPS assist typically happens within a 1 second period and is caused by an electrical/software issue.”
That sudden change – even if just for one second — can cause drivers to dangerously lose control of their vehicle.
Officials began to investigate the issue back in February. The affected Silverados were made between Jan. 30, 2013 and Sept. 4, 2014, while the Sierras were manufactured between Jan. 29, 2013 and Sept. 4, 2014.
These same models were involved in a recall of 3.64 million cars last year that dealt with faulty airbag software, according to Fortune.
GM said that a software update should solve any steering issuses in the affected trucks.
“GM will provide reimbursement to owners for repairs,” the NHTSA document reads.
