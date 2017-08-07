This dad was allowed to return to work after bizarre reason for failing drug test

A man who was suspended from work after failing a drug test has an unusual explanation — he ate poppy seeds.
The unnamed father said he received an 11-week suspension from his job in March as a pipefitter because a random drug test found he tested positive for morphine, derived from opium, according to Mirror.
He now blames Morrison’s poppy seed buns and poppy seed bread — both of which he ate the day before the test — for testing positive.
To prove his innocence, the man offered to undergo a $156 hair follicle test, which he privately paid for and passed, according to Liverpool Echo. He also received a letter from his doctor that claimed he was never prescribed any painkiller medication and that he had no prior history of drug use.
But he said it took around three months for his job to reinstate him – and that he still cannot work for the contractor who issued the drug test, as he does not believe the unnamed man’s explanation.
“I am a married dad and have two grown up children, I have never taken drugs,” the 58-year-old said to the Echo. “I was very shocked and wanted to get to the bottom of what it was.”
“I thought to myself ‘I have something in my body that I have no idea where it has come from’ — it was very worrying.”
Then he found the answer: poppy seeds.
While searching for clues online, he came across a story about TV presenter Angela Rippon, who tested positive for opiates after eating poppy seeds in a loaf of bread for an experiment.
The test, conducted after a contributor to the program said he had been fired from his job for testing positive for opiates, detected the presence of morphine, derived from opium — just like the unnamed man’s case.
“I knew straight away that it had to be the poppy seeds I had eaten and I actually thought, ‘great’ that explains it,” the dad said. “I’d had three poppy seeded bread rolls and poppy seeded bread the day and night before the test.”
The company carried out its own investigation, allowing him to return after looking at his records and taking character references. But they did not opt to test his urine for poppy seeds, meaning he still has a positive drug test result on his work record.
The man, who has worked in the construction business for 42 years, said “it was good of my company to back me and believe in me.”
But he said more attention should be given to those who claim they were the victim of a false positive result in a drug test.
“But this could have happened to a young man with a young family who could have been fired for something completely innocent,” he said. “He would have then been unemployed with a failed drug test on his record. And research shows this has happened to people, so how many times does it have to happen for it to be taken seriously?”
