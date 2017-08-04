Martin Shkreli makes a face as his attorney Benjamin Brafman talks about his client's reputation while talking to reporters in front leaving federal court in New York, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. The former pharmaceutical CEO has been convicted on federal charges he deceived investors in a pair of failed hedge funds. A Brooklyn jury deliberated five days before finding Shkreli guilty on Friday on three of eight counts.
Martin Shkreli makes a face as his attorney Benjamin Brafman talks about his client's reputation while talking to reporters in front leaving federal court in New York, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. The former pharmaceutical CEO has been convicted on federal charges he deceived investors in a pair of failed hedge funds. A Brooklyn jury deliberated five days before finding Shkreli guilty on Friday on three of eight counts. Seth Wenig AP
Martin Shkreli makes a face as his attorney Benjamin Brafman talks about his client's reputation while talking to reporters in front leaving federal court in New York, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. The former pharmaceutical CEO has been convicted on federal charges he deceived investors in a pair of failed hedge funds. A Brooklyn jury deliberated five days before finding Shkreli guilty on Friday on three of eight counts. Seth Wenig AP

National

Martin Shkreli or Gollum? Twitter erupts over Shkreli courtroom sketches

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

August 04, 2017 5:14 PM

Martin Shkreli, the notorious “Pharma Bro,” was found guilty on three counts of securities fraud by a federal jury on Friday.

As always, Twitter found a way to make a joke out of the situation. And this time, they poked fun at the courtroom sketches.

Twitter users compared some of the courtroom sketches to the character Gollum from the Lord of the Rings movie series. And others just decided to make jokes about the sketches overall.

In 2014, Shkreli purchased the rights to a life-saving drug and raised the price from $13.50 to $750 per pill. He also had a reputation for trolling critics on Twitter and was eventually kicked off the platform. He also bought a one-of-a-kind Wu Tang Clan album for $2 million, according to the Associated Press.

Shkreli faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, but will likely receive a less severe punishment, according to CNBC.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video