Have you bought fries in the past decade? You paid way too much, report says

When you hear the word “collusion,” the next word that comes to mind likely isn’t “potato.”
But the potato-grower industry has apparently been colluding for years to reduce the amount of potatoes grown across the country in an effort to increase their profits, according to a report by California State University.
“If you had a potato in the last decade or so, then you paid significantly more because of widespread collusion in the potato industry,” lead author and Northridge business law professor Melanie Stallings Williams said. “Every time you went to McDonald’s, every time you had something that had potato starch added to it, you paid more.”
Here’s how it worked: The United Potato Growers of America was formed in 2005, and within a year controlled more than 60 percent of the nation’s fresh potato-growing acreage. The cooperative then reduced the amount of potatoes grown by 20 percent by 2007 and increased the open-market prices for the vegetable by 49 percent.
“They called those farmers who didn’t comply ‘cheaters,’ and monitored what they did with flyovers, crop inspections and financial penalties,” Williams said. “By 2010, one cooperative reported that they had cut potato growing acreage by 38 percent.”
That means you, as a consumer, likely paid 30 percent more than you should have for fresh potatoes and 49 percent more for russet potatoes, according to the study. And since potatoes are the most-eaten vegetable in the U.S., Williams said that means “every one of us was impacted.”
So, is that legal? The UPGA and the United Potato Growers of Idaho already settled a class-action lawsuit related to these matters in 2015 before it went to court, so it’s unclear how the case would have fared in the legal system.
But the Capper-Volstead Act, a pre-Depression era statute, does allow farmers to cooperate with one another in how they market their products in order to counter the effects of large industrial agricultural companies. Williams said some have interpreted that statute to mean farmers are immune from antitrust laws, which is what allowed the potato collusion to happen.
The potato cooperatives consider the questioned activities a marketing tactic, which is allowed under Capper-Volstead. Williams said she doesn’t think this type of collusion should count as marketing.
“Marketing does not traditionally include production restrictions, because those hurt consumers by raising prices and reducing incentives for innovation,” she said.
