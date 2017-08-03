He didn’t like his mugshot. So he turned himself in

Wayne Esmonde found his mugshot very unappealing, so he commented on the South Wales Police’s Facebook post detailing his warrant, asking for the department to take the photo down.
“I’d appreciate it if you’d take this post down. Innocent until proven guilty and all that. I’ve spoken to my solicitor and they will advise me what to do next. Thanks,” Esmonde wrote on the post, according to BBC news.
A screenshot provided by Wales Online showed Esmond’s mugshot and that he was wanted in connection to an assault July 18 in Fforestfach, Swansea.
As of August 3, the original post with the mugshot has been taken down and replaced with a new statement.
