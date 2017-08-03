Dawn of the bionic age: Body hackers let chips get under their skin

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:46 Brother of road rage victim speaks out after sister shot in the head Pause 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 0:30 See why hiker exclaimed, 'That's a big snake!' 1:02 Gold River couple resists homeowners association request to move political signs 0:26 Check out the explosive surprise this Lincoln rancher found in his pigpen 2:01 Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend 0:33 Police investigating after man found dead atop roof in Modesto 0:48 Crews battle fire at Riverbank tire shop 0:59 Why is this vehicle being impounded? California Highway Patrol explains 1:20 Watch stranded band members perform roadside concert Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The DefCon 2017 conference drew hackers and IT people from all over the world to discuss vulnerabilities and hacking techniques; including biohacking. One group of individuals who call themselves “grinders” are aiming to expand the uses of technology by implanting chips into their bodies. Tim Johnson/McClatchy Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

