He was upset about his parking ticket. He turned it into a $650,000 payout.

A man’s legal challenge to a parking ticket he received in 2014 ended in a $650,000 payout that was approved by the Los Angeles City Council Wednesday.
Cody Weiss sued Los Angeles in 2014 after receiving a parking ticket, arguing that a private for-profit company unlawfully processes challenges to tickets with the permission of the city, according to NBC Chicago.
Weiss originally received a ticket for parking over the allotted time limit, which he argued was wrongfully issued. The challenge was initially processed by PRWT, a subcontractor for Xerox that automatically denied most ticket appeals — even if solid proof suggested someone was wrongly ticketed, according to an investigation by NBC4.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James Chalfant issued a ruling in 2014 about the incident, saying that only the city can conduct initial reviews “and it may not delegate that task to its processing agency, Xerox.” Citing a 1995 change in state law, he said that only the agency that issues a citation can lead reviews of tickets.
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge also ruled in favor of Weiss last year, and the Second District Court of Appeal upheld the decision. City Attorney Mike Feuer then asked the California Supreme Court to review the decision, but it denied the petition and upheld the lower court’s decision, which required the city of Los Angeles to conduct all initial reviews, and not outside contractors.
“The judge correctly applied the law,” Caleb Marker, an attorney for Weiss, said in 2014 about Chalfant’s ruling. “The city and Xerox have been in violation of the law since 1995, when the law changed.”
