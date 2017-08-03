Police are investigating an incident on a Dallas train where a man was beaten by a group of passenbers on July 30.
Police are investigating an incident on a Dallas train where a man was beaten by a group of passenbers on July 30. Facebook Titus Stevenson
Police are investigating an incident on a Dallas train where a man was beaten by a group of passenbers on July 30. Facebook Titus Stevenson

National

Man asked passengers to stop smoking weed on the train. They viciously attacked him.

The Washington Post

August 03, 2017 5:08 AM

On Sunday night, a 44-year-old man riding on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train was beaten by a group of other passengers after he said he asked them to stop smoking marijuana.

The video of the attack has now gone viral.

"When they started smoking, I'm like, 'Come on, man. We're on a train. Can y'all just wait? Just wait," Kennan Jones told NBC5,

Then a young woman spat in his face, Jones said.

In the video, posted on Facebook by another passenger, a group of five to seven people are showing kicking, punching and slapping Jones. One woman yelled "get him" as he tried to deflect the punches.

The fight eventually spilled out onto the platform. At one point, Jones got up off the ground and started walking. The group soon attacked again, at one point with a skateboard, until he was left motionless on the ground.

The group then piled back onto a train and continued their ride.

"In my mind I was like 'just don't pass out. God don't let them kill me," Jones told NBC5.

DART spokesman Mark Ball said police were notified immediately and were on the scene within a few minutes.

"We apologize for this happening. Especially to that customer," Ball said, according to WFAA8. "This is not something we want happening on DART's trains. So, we actually want to catch these individuals and we want to prosecute them."

No one from the Dallas Police Department or DART were available for comment early Thursday.

No arrests in the case have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

After the beating, Jones, whose injuries included bruised ribs, was taken to Baylor University Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

"I'm resting in the fact that I'm alive," Jones told WFAA 8.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video