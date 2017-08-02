More than 40 people, mostly children, are hurt in a chemical leak at a YMCA

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri Pause 0:48 Crews battle fire at Riverbank tire shop 0:30 Watch burglars try to break into Modesto home, steal packages instead 0:33 Police investigating after man found dead atop roof in Modesto 1:05 Rider injured when motorcycle slams into stopped truck near Merced 0:32 Watch as thief steals a package from home in Ceres 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:47 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Video: Firefighters Jason King and Bramwell Tong prepare to enter the Downtown Durham YMCA to test the air for contaminants. A police officer at the scene said the issue was a chlorine spill, affecting a combination of adults and children (35-40) were in the pool at the time of the reported leak in the disinfection system. Thirty-nine people were injured, including six children in serious condition. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

