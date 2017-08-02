The dealership wouldn’t reward him for returning keys. So he smeared feces on a car, police say

A Montana man has been charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after a bizarre incident at a car dealership.
Bryce Steven Boos, 27, allegedly found keys on the sidewalk outside the dealership in Great Falls, Montana, last Thursday. He returned the keys to employees inside the dealership, and reportedly expected a financial reward for doing so, per KRTV.
However, the employees refused to give Boos a reward, according to the Great Falls Tribune. Angered, Boos left the dealership and punched one of the cars in the parking lot, witnesses told police. He then stuck a hand down his pants and smeared feces across one side of the car.
When police responded, Boos admitted to his actions, according to the Tribune, but said he had done nothing illegal. When police took him into custody, he began banging his head against the window of the patrol car, according to KRTV. He eventually had to be dragged out of the car, according to the Tribune.
All told, Boos caused $1,500 in damages, according to the dealership.
According to court records obtained by KRTV, Boos has previously been arrested for obstructing an officer of the peace in 2013 in Montana and has other criminal convictions in Washington state, Minnesota and California.
