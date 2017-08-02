She didn’t tip the delivery guy. He left a note saying he would ‘probably’ rob her, she says

A California woman says she received anti-Semitic and sexist threats in the form of a four-page letter left by a Postmates delivery man, apparently irate because she did not tip him.
According to KTLA, Lauren Ledford of Redondo Beach, California, ordered pizza several weeks ago using the Postmates app, which connects consumers with roaming delivery drivers. Ledford told KTLA she thought the price of the pizza, $20, included a gratuity for the delivery person.
It did not. According to the Postmates’ website, tips can be made through the app after a delivery is completed, but customers should not give cash to drivers.
Several days later, Ledford posted on Facebook about a four-page note left on her door, allegedly by the same delivery driver. In the note, the driver seemingly admits to being on drugs and threatens to rob Ledford if she does not tip him in the future.
“I’m joking, but not really,” the note reads in reference to the robbery threat, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Don’t risk it though. Who knows what a disgruntled delivery driver who can’t afford to eat is capable of?
“I’m just kinda high and so I need your tip money to stay toasty,” the note continues.
In other parts of the note, the writer complains that a 20 percent tip on a $20 order is $4, “which is a lot only if you’re a Jew ... not in the religious/ethnic sense ... just the cheap/frugal sense.”
The letter writer also goes on to make derogatory remarks about women.
Warning: The post below has images that some viewers might find upsetting.
PLEASE READ and BE AWARE Yesterday, I came home to a 4 page letter left on my door from a @postmates delivery man....Posted by Lauren Olivia Ledford on Friday, July 28, 2017
Police are investigating the incident, according to KTLA, as Ledford requested a restraining order against the man, fearing he may return.
“I am now terrified that this man could show up any day,” she told KTLA.
In a statement to Business Insider, Postmates confirmed that it has suspended the driver and reiterated its policy that all drivers must undergo a background check that goes back a minimum of seven years and disqualifies any candidate with convictions for “violent crimes, felonies, sexual offenses or drug-related” crimes.
Ledford said it took Postmates more than 24 hours to respond after she filed a complaint, but the company told Business Insider it has since reached out personally to apologize.
