Officer Bennett Johns purchases diapers at a Laurel, Maryland, supermarket for a 20-year-old mother who had been caught trying to steal the diapers for her newborn when she couldn’t afford them after buying food. The woman was still cited for shoplifting, police said.
National

She couldn't afford food and diapers so she stole the diapers. Security was watching.

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

July 31, 2017 10:49 AM

Police responding to a shoplifting case at a Laurel, Md., supermarket weren’t prepared for what they found.

A 20-year-old mother who couldn’t afford diapers for her newborn son after purchasing food July 22 had been caught by store security trying to steal the diapers instead, according to a Facebook post by the Laurel Police Department.

Officer Bennett Johns, who had been on the job for about two months, purchased the diapers himself for the mother, who was still issued a citation, reported People.

“Though we often joke that our field trainees are still in diapers, it turns out that rookie Officer Johns was not buying these for himself,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The two packs of diapers cost Johns about $15, said Audrey Barnes, director of communications for the city.

“He is very humble and didn’t do it for the praise, he did it because it was the right thing to do – and we’re so proud of him,” Barnes told People.

"Why do cops get to go shopping on duty?" is but one of the many questions we get asked throughout the shift. Though we...

Posted by Laurel Police Department on Saturday, July 22, 2017

