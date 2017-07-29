A cop wore a shirt with a white supremacist symbol on it —while on duty

A Washington D.C. police officer accused of wearing a racist shirt while on duty was suspended Friday after an investigation.
Law4BlackLives, a lawyer group that supports Black Lives Matter, filed a complaint against the officer, after a photo of him wearing the shirt began circulating on social media.
“This t-shirt is symptomatic of a dangerous and insidious combination of racism and a crass abuse of power that has infiltrated the police department,” the complaint read.
D.C. police officer is under investigation for allegedly wearing a shirt with a white supremacist symbol to court. https://t.co/ystJr0lUaP pic.twitter.com/fSlX4RpzlJ— DCist (@DCist) July 28, 2017
D.C. Police didn’t release the officer’s name, but the lawyer group identified the officer as Vincent Altiere in the complaint.
According to The Washington Post, the black shirt has the words “Seventh District District,” which is a district that has a few of the city’s most violent areas, including Anacostia, Barry Farm and Washington Highlands.
The centerpiece of the shirt is the Grim Reaper holding a rifle with the Washington D.C. flag attached to it. Above the flag lies the words “powershift,” which refers to the officers assigned to areas with high amounts of crime, The Washington Post reported.
On the ‘o” in “powershift” is a type of cross identified by the Anti-Defamation League as the same type of cross belonging to a neo-Nazi website.
Lastly the shirt has a phrase that says “Let me see that waistband jo,” which the advocacy group said refers to the police practice of demanding to see individuals’ waistbands, mainly people of color, to check for weapons.
“The message conveyed on the T-shirt does not represent MPD’s values,” the D.C. police told the Washington Post in a statement.
Police Chief Peter Newsham denounced the shirt.
This is disgraceful and does not represent the hard working and committed officers of the Seventh District. https://t.co/7FfJfuGW0L— Peter Newsham (@pnewsham2) July 28, 2017
Washington Post reporter Radley Balko said that there may be more officers who have worn the shirt.
D.C. police dept. statement on that t-shirt. Def. attorneys say they've seen other cops wear them -- incl. in court. pic.twitter.com/UnbKIkoxQb— Radley Balko (@radleybalko) July 28, 2017
