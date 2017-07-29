'Because of him I was able to live,' Marine gives dog who saved him a loving farewell

U.S. Marine veteran Lance Cpl. Jeff DeYoung carries Cena a 10-year-old black lab who was a military service dog, aboard the LST 393 where he was put down on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in Muskegon, Mich. Cena was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bone cancer after DeYoung noticed he wasn't putting weight on his front left leg. Joel Bissell/Muskegon Chronicle AP