She said ‘we’re going to kill’ all Muslims in a Walmart parking lot. Now she’s fired.

Three women were in a Walmart parking lot before going to see a movie in Fargo, North Dakota. Then they got into a parking dispute with another woman, the details of which aren’t totally clear, but what is clear is the woman threatened to kill “every one of you f---ing Muslims.”
Sarah Hassan, 21, her sister Leyla Hassan, 20, and their friend, 23-year-old Rowda Soyan live in Fargo but are originally from Somalia, according to the West Fargo Pioneer. They parked next to a woman later identified as Amber Elizabeth Hensley at the local Walmart.
Hensley said Hassan parked too close to her car, and she couldn’t get into it, according to a Facebook comment Hensley left on a video of part of the argument. Hensley said Hassan refused to move and in the ensuing argument called her a “fat b----.” Hensley also told Valley News Live that Hassan made a “derogatory comment about Jesus.”
Hassan’s story of how the argument unfolded did not include those comments, according to an interview with KVRR. But the second half of the argument isn’t disputed, as Hassan caught it on video.
“You’re a racist person, and I’m not going back to my country,” someone says to Hensley.
“I’m an American. I’m an American and you’re not,” Hensley responds, later adding, “We’re going to kill all of you, we’re going to kill every one of you f---ing Muslims.”
When Hassan threatened to show the video to police, Hensley said the police wouldn’t care.
“Why are you in our country anyway?” Hensley asks in the video.
Hassan posted the video to her Facebook Tuesday and Hensley later commented on it to apologize.
“It was not a Christian like thing to do AT ALL and wish I could take it back, but I lost my cool and I can’t. I am terribly sorry,” Hensley wrote in her post. “I just wish that the whole video could be shown. And the things that were stated before she starts taping. She had parked way too close to my car and I couldn’t get in, when I asked her to move she refused, I asked her again and she swore at me calling me a fat b-tch. But there are absolutely no excuses. I am in tears with regret and will take any form of punishment deemed fit.”
That punishment will include losing her job, according to a statement by the accounting firm at which she worked.
“Ms. Hensley is no longer employed with Horab & Wentz effective immediately,” the statement said, according to KVRR. “Amber was employed as a secretary and was not a CPA.”
New York Daily News reporter Shaun King said the woman had a bumper sticker supportive of President Donald Trump, and multiple outlets reported her social media pages contained several pro-Trump posts. They have since been deactivated.
Hassan told the West Fargo Pioneer that she wanted to show people what it’s like to be a Muslim American. She said she showed the video to the police, but KVRR reports that no charges have been filed.
“I wanted everyone to see what happens to us every day,” Hassan said. “I was so scared.”
