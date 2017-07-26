What is ‘Til death do us part?’: They’re getting married after meeting on Jeopardy!

A South Carolina schoolteacher appeared on Jeopardy! hoping to win some cash. Instead, he walked away with a crush on a fellow contestant who, nearly four years later, is now his wife.
Michael Townes, who teaches middle school English in the Greenville County, South Carolina, school district’s alternative program, competed in Jeopardy’s annual Teachers Tournament in October 2013, according to the New York Times.
In the green room, among the 14 other contestants, was Canadian teacher Maryanne Lewell.
The two competed on separate shows. Lewell made it to the semifinals; Townes didn’t get past the quarterfinals.
“It’s sort of a sore subject,” Townes told the New York Times.
Townes graduated from the University of South Carolina, where he also earned an M.B.A. He also has a Masters in teaching from Clemson.
The group of contestants kept in touch through Facebook, where Townes and Lewell bonded over shared interests such as travel, comic books and science fiction movies.
Many back-and-forth messages were exchanged. It was Townes who took a gamble on moving beyond friendship territory.
“At the risk of what seems like a fairly strong friendship here,” he texted, “I really just have to say, I hope it’s not too weird, but if we lived in the same city, there’s really no way I wouldn’t have asked you out by now.”
He visited her first. She then flew down for a trip to Edisto Island, South Carolina.
The July 7 wedding in New Brunswick highlighted the couple’s game show roots, with the program mentioning California, where the two met during filming. Teachers’ Tournament competitors attended and many wore Jeopardy! blue.
One notable invitee — longtime show host Alex Trebek — didn’t make the ceremony, but he did send an email wishing the couple well.
Lewell is planning to move to South Carolina.
