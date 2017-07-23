A U.S. Army sergeant allegedly pledged loyalty and tried to aid ISIS

An Army sergeant stationed in Hawaii was charged with trying to provide equipment, training and classified military information to the Islamic State, after undercover FBI agents documented his offers of support to the militant group in a series of meetings in June and July, according to an indictment.
Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Erik Kang, 34, was arrested July 8 and charged in an indictment filed in U.S. District Court of Hawaii on Friday. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for each of four counts against him.
According to the indictment, which was announced Saturday by the Justice Department and the FBI, Kang tried to offer “material support or resources” in meetings with the agents, whom he believed were associates of the Islamic State.
In one encounter on June 23, Kang offered classified military documents, according to the indictment. In another meeting, on July 8, he volunteered equipment to the undercover sources, including a drone camera, a chest “rig” that holds ammunition and other kinds of “military-style clothing.”
A news release from the Justice Department said the case was investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division.
According to an FBI affidavit filed in federal court July 10 and obtained by The Associated Press, the sergeant, an air traffic controller at Wheeler Army Airfield in Hawaii, described fantasies about killing fellow military members and pledging loyalty to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State.
His commanding officers called in the FBI when they feared he had become radicalized.
Kang made copies of secret military documents in 2015, hoping to give them to the Islamic State, the affidavit said. When he met with the undercover FBI agents, they made training videos that he thought would be taken to the Middle East to supply the terrorist group.
The same day that the training videos were produced, Kang and one of the undercover agents went shopping for the drone that he expected to give to the Islamic State.
Kang’s reported radicalism — which drifted into expressions of support for Hitler and the assailant in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, according to the affidavit — appeared to be a late development for someone who had an established career in the Army.
He joined the Army in 2001, served in South Korea in 2002 and 2003, and then in Iraq and Afghanistan between 2010 and 2014. It was not until his later deployments that he began to show signs of extremism.
His military clearance was taken away in 2012 after he made comments invoking the Islamic State, but was reinstated when he completed military requirements to renew his clearance, according to the affidavit.
Birney Bervar, Kang’s lawyer, said by telephone Sunday that he wished the Army had offered psychiatric resources to the sergeant. “The Army probably should have done some type of medical or mental evaluation before launching an undercover criminal evaluation,” he said.
In an interview with a Hawaiian television station, Kang’s father, Clifford Kang, said his son’s behavior could be traced to post-traumatic stress disorder.
