This young couple just got engaged. Their proposal video has 1 million views.

O'Fallon couple together since junior high gets engaged When they were 11, Cheyenne Huller and Boomer Johnson met and became a couple. Johnson recently proposed to Huller at a Jimmy Buffett concert in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The video of their proposal has gone viral with more than 1 million views on Facebook. When they were 11, Cheyenne Huller and Boomer Johnson met and became a couple. Johnson recently proposed to Huller at a Jimmy Buffett concert in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The video of their proposal has gone viral with more than 1 million views on Facebook. Provided

