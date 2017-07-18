McClatchy
July 18, 2017 10:31 AM

Naked man’s chest hair catches on fire as he’s being restrained, police say

Associated Press

MANITOWOC, Wis.

Police say an officer using a stun gun to restrain a naked man accidentally set the man’s chest hair and beard on fire.

Officers found the 32-year-old naked man standing in the street in Manitowoc (MAN'-ih-toh-walk), Wisconsin, on Sunday evening. They say the man yelled that he wanted to harm people living nearby.

Officers suspected he was impaired by drugs and placed him in handcuffs, but the man struggled and refused to enter a squad car.

That’s when one officer deployed a stun gun, striking a lighter in the man’s hand. The lighter fluid and electricity combined to spark the fire in his beard and chest hair.

As officers extinguished the blaze, the man punched one of them in the face.

Manitowoc is 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Green Bay.

Half-naked man crashes car into store to get beer

Police in suburban Cleveland say a half-naked man intentionally crashed his car into a closed convenience store to get beer, injuring himself and a store employee.

Rocky River, Ohio, Police Department

