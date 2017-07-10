Dozens of ‘vicious ... extremely nasty’ monkeys swarm a man’s yard twice a day, he says

A Florida man says he’s got a monkey problem.
News outlets report that Brian Pritchard of Ocala says troops of rhesus monkeys swarm his property two times a day to swipe food in a feeder meant for deer. Cameras he set up to photograph the deer instead captured pictures of dozens of monkeys. He has counted as many as 50 monkeys at a time.
Pritchard says the monkeys appear to be organized and aggressive.
“They’re vicious. They’re extreme. I mean, they get extremely nasty,” Pritchard told WFTV in Orlando.
Pritchard says the primates have eaten 250 pounds of food in recent days.
“Obviously the monkeys have it down pat,” he told WFTV. “They don’t have to wait on it. They climb up the poles and they just sit there and spin it off the plate.”
Officials say the monkeys probably came from Silver Springs State Park about 4 miles away. The park recently shut down two areas because of increased monkey presence. It’s estimated that 200 monkeys live in the park, but many are seen beyond its boundaries.
MAMA MONKEY: Check out this Macaque carrying its baby around an Ocala man's yard! Concerns he has about his kids hanging around @WFTV at 4. pic.twitter.com/knB5PJz3ho— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) July 7, 2017
