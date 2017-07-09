How a legendary Las Vegas lounge singer wound up shot in the groin at the Ghost Bar

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:00 Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser Pause 3:52 Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 3:52 Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 4:15 Experimental treatment provides hope against brain cancer 0:59 Cahokia teen making full recovery from liver transplant 4:53 Cellphones and drones continue to lead to trouble in SC prisons 1:59 18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care 5:47 Drones and cell phones aided in SC prison escape 5:47 SC escape captured in Texas 2:44 How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Readers of The Las Vegas Review-Journal voted Michael Parrish the Strip’s top lounge show performer from 2002 to 2005, according to his bio, and the actor Tony Curtis called his act “simply unstoppable.” Michael Parrish YouTube

Readers of The Las Vegas Review-Journal voted Michael Parrish the Strip’s top lounge show performer from 2002 to 2005, according to his bio, and the actor Tony Curtis called his act “simply unstoppable.” Michael Parrish YouTube