American Airlines says a “disruptive passenger” was removed from an Atlanta to Chicago flight on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Video shows passengers yelling at a fellow passenger who followed a flight attendant while letting her dog run through the cabin without a leash. Alan Diaz AP

July 06, 2017 1:15 PM

Flight is delayed for hours as irate passenger’s dog runs loose in airplane

ATLANTA

A disruptive passenger was removed from an Atlanta-to-Chicago flight after yelling at a flight attendant while letting her dog run through the cabin.

Passenger Michael Nash posted video of the altercation that took place before takeoff Wednesday on the American Airlines flight. Nash said the woman had reclined her seat while the plane was taxiing to the runway and yelled profanities after being asked to stop.

The video shows passengers yelling at the woman to sit down as she follows a flight attendant to the back of the plane with her dog by her side.

Several passengers shouted at her to “sit down.” At least one passenger can be heard saying “you’re going to get us killed.”

The plane returned to the gate, and another video shows a man escorting her off the flight.

An Atlanta airport representative tells Chicago’s WBBM-TV that the woman wasn’t arrested and was rebooked on another flight.

American Airlines says the plane arrived in Chicago four hours late.

