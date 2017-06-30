Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance

A stray dog in Turkey pleasantly surprised an orchestra audience during a live performance. The dog walked on stage while the Vienna Chamber Orchestra was in the middle of performing Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony No.4.
Instagram/IKSEV
