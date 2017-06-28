Meet the first couple to get married at Taco Bell’s new wedding chapel in Las Vegas

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause 0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:03 How to wash your hands 2:40 Obama pardons Modesto Thanksgiving turkeys 'Honest' and 'Abe' 1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Dan Ryckert and Bianca Mondo submitted this video to Taco Bell. It was their entry in a contest to be the first couple married in the restaurant. They won the contest and were married June 26 in Las Vegas. Dan Ryckert and Bianca Mondo

Dan Ryckert and Bianca Mondo submitted this video to Taco Bell. It was their entry in a contest to be the first couple married in the restaurant. They won the contest and were married June 26 in Las Vegas. Dan Ryckert and Bianca Mondo