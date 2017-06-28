The 81-year-old said she just wanted coffee. And she led officers on a 25-mph chase

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:16 81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase Pause 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:03 How to wash your hands 2:40 Obama pardons Modesto Thanksgiving turkeys 'Honest' and 'Abe' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email An 81-year-old woman was arrested on June 22, 2017, after leading Denton, Texas police on a slow-speed chase because she wanted a sandwich and a cup of coffee. Denton, Texas, Police Department

An 81-year-old woman was arrested on June 22, 2017, after leading Denton, Texas police on a slow-speed chase because she wanted a sandwich and a cup of coffee. Denton, Texas, Police Department