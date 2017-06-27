‘I could f---ing kill you’: Off-duty cop pins down teen he accused of trespassing

A group of teenage boys in Lansing, Illinois, got in a fight with another group of teens. One of the teens was injured in the fight and sat on a nearby porch. Jordan Brunson, the teen’s friend, went to check on him.

The teens didn’t know the porch belonged to an off-duty police officer.

A viral video filmed by Brunson’s friend showed the officer pinning Brunson down on his lawn with his knee on Brunson’s chest and his hand wrapped around Brunson’s neck.

"You guys are on my f---ing property!" the officer in the video said to Brunson, a 15-year-old African-American.

"Let me go!" Brunson said.

"No, you are on my f---ing property. I could f---ing kill you," the officer replied.

A woman is heard off off screen telling the boys “you came to the wrong house.”

Brunson asked why the officer was pinning him down when he wasn’t the one on the officer’s property. The officer told him it was “because your friend is being a f---ing idiot.”

After the incident Saturday, Brunson told WGN 9 that he was checking on his friend when the officer suddenly appeared and grabbed him.

"I was examining [my friend]. I was going to go tell his grandmother," Jordan told WGN 9.

Brunson added that the officer didn’t ask why he and his friend were on the property, didn’t tell them to get off his property and didn’t identify himself as an officer.

The Lansing Police Department gave a statement to WGN 9 confirming that a police officer owned the property.

"An off-duty Lansing police officer, outside on his personal property, became involved when he was approached by two other subjects involved in the fight. One of the juveniles had visible minor injuries, and the other was temporarily detained for further investigation until the arrival of on-duty officers," the statement read.

Brunson’s family has filed a police report and demands the officer be charged. The video was originally posted on Brunson’s aunt’s Facebook page.