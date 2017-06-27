A black man was ticketed for crossing a street without an ID and threatened with jail

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause 0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:03 How to wash your hands 2:40 Obama pardons Modesto Thanksgiving turkeys 'Honest' and 'Abe' 1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Devonte Shipman was threatened with jail and issued a fine over alleged jaywalking following a June 20 incident in Jacksonville, Florida. Shipman recorded his interaction with an officer, named in reports as JS Bolen, in which Bolen threatens Shipman with jail if he won’t go wait by the officer’s car. Shipman was issued with a $62.50 fine for failing to obey a pedestrian control sign. Bolen also said he would fine Shipman for failing to carry identification. Vonte Shipman/Facebook via Storyful

