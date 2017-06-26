Prada is selling a $185 paper clip and people are losing their minds

If someone said they wanted a luxury paper clip, the average person would likely call them crazy.
But it seems Prada believes that’s a market worth cornering because it’s selling a sterling silver paper clip with “Prada” embossed on one side for $185. It’s made in Italy and you can buy it on Barneys New York website.
It’s supposed to function as a money clip, according to the website, and is about 2.5 inches long and just under an inch wide. You can get a package of 300 silver-colored paper clips that are larger for $5.36 on Amazon, less than two cents apiece.
The price spurred shock and outrage online.
What kind of elite do you have to be to buy a Prada paper clip-shaped money clip. pic.twitter.com/e1CWv3s49D— Adadioranma, LSP (@Adaoraaa) June 23, 2017
You paying 184.59 just for the name Prada and .41 for the paper clip https://t.co/vnMZjZGd6y— Shawn (@richhomiee_23) June 22, 2017
Others started comparing it to Clippit, commonly known as Clippy, the persistent Microsoft Word assistant.
Prada is selling a $185 paper clip and it doesn't even help you write a resumé. pic.twitter.com/sLEjKRKM1o— Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) June 24, 2017
It doesn’t appear to be a new product – there are tweets with pictures of slightly different looking Prada paper clips from 2012. But it’s getting some renewed attention online, joining a $2,145 Balenciaga bag that looks like a $1 IKEA tote and $425 mud-stained jeans at Nordstrom. Both of the latter products sold out, so maybe there’s a method to ridiculous price madness.
