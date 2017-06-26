Barneys New York wesbite
June 26, 2017 12:03 PM

Prada is selling a $185 paper clip and people are losing their minds

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

If someone said they wanted a luxury paper clip, the average person would likely call them crazy.

But it seems Prada believes that’s a market worth cornering because it’s selling a sterling silver paper clip with “Prada” embossed on one side for $185. It’s made in Italy and you can buy it on Barneys New York website.

It’s supposed to function as a money clip, according to the website, and is about 2.5 inches long and just under an inch wide. You can get a package of 300 silver-colored paper clips that are larger for $5.36 on Amazon, less than two cents apiece.

The price spurred shock and outrage online.

Others started comparing it to Clippit, commonly known as Clippy, the persistent Microsoft Word assistant.

It doesn’t appear to be a new product – there are tweets with pictures of slightly different looking Prada paper clips from 2012. But it’s getting some renewed attention online, joining a $2,145 Balenciaga bag that looks like a $1 IKEA tote and $425 mud-stained jeans at Nordstrom. Both of the latter products sold out, so maybe there’s a method to ridiculous price madness.

