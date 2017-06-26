TV political dramas struggle to be as unbelievable as the new real life in Washington

This image released by Netflix shows Kevin Spacey in a scene from “House Of Cards.” Writing TV shows based on real life in Washington has always been a challenge. But since Donald Trump became president, writers of such series as “Madam Secretary,” “House of Cards” and “Veep” say their job is tougher than ever. The twists and turns of the Trump administration keep the writers on their toes as they attempt to create their own make-believe plot twists that won’t seem dull by comparison. David Giesbrecht AP