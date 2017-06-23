Drug overdoses are soaring in one town. A proposed solution? Stop sending ambulances

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause 0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window 1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life 2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD 2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast 0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic 2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs 1:03 How to wash your hands 2:40 Obama pardons Modesto Thanksgiving turkeys 'Honest' and 'Abe' 1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on opioids. Meta Viers & Patrick Gleason McClatchy

