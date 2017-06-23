Snapchat
‘Super creepy’ Snap Map is here, and people are saying it’s a horrible idea

By Kate Irby

June 23, 2017 7:43 AM

Snapchat has a new update that will make it easier for your friends to find you.

And many people think it’s a terrible idea.

The update allows you to see a global map, and uses your phone’s GPS to pinpoint your exact location and show anyone on your friends list where you are.

“We’ve built a whole new way to explore the world!” Snapchat said in a blog post. “See what’s happening, find your friends, and get inspired to go on an adventure!”

The application currently requires users to approve sharing their location, and you can turn on “ghost mode” to make sure no one can see where you are. You can also select specific friends with whom to share your location.

Snapchat officials said in a statement that the safety of their users is very important, and the specifications of this update was designed with that in mind.

“With Snap Map, location-sharing is off by default for all users and is completely optional. Snapchatters can choose exactly who they want to share their location with, if at all, and can change that setting at any time,” the statement said. “It’s also not possible to share your location with someone who isn’t already your friend on Snapchat, and the majority of interactions on Snapchat take place between close friends.”

But people still had strong reactions to the update, mostly negative. People worried about the update being used to stalk or even physically hurt others, as well as significant others’ using it to catch one another cheating.

About 100 million people use Snapchat, according to Hootsuite, the majority of whom are between 18 and 24. But parents might want to talk to young teenagers about the latest update, as another 23 percent of Snapchat users are younger than 18. One-third of that age group said they specifically use Snapchat because their parents don’t. You can check out Sanpchat’s guide for parents here.

