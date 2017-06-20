A Yale dean called a restaurant perfect for 'white trash' on Yelp. She's out of a job

A Yale University dean left her position Tuesday after being placed on leave for leaving disparaging reviews on Yelp.
June Chu, who was the dean of Yale’s residential Pierson College, was placed on leave in May after the Yale Daily News posted screenshots of Chu’s Yelp reviews.
“To put it quite simply: if you are white trash, this is the perfect night out for you! This establishment is definitely not authentic by any stretch of the imagination and perfect for these low class folks who believe this is a real night out. Over salted and greasy food,” Chu wrote about a Japanese restaurant, rating it only one star according to a screenshot.
In another review of a Connecticut movie theater, Chu said she was surprised there weren’t any “sketchy crowds.” She also disparaged a restaurant for allegedly undercooking her rice, saying “I am Asian, I know rice.”
Screenshots for another movie theater review showed she called the employees “barely educated morons trying to manage snack orders for the obese and also try to add $7 plus $7.”
Chu apologized for her comments in May, telling the Yale Daily News her “remarks were wrong. There are no two ways about it. Not only were they insensitive in matters related to class and race; they demean the values to which I hold myself and which I offer as a member of the community.”
The head of Pierson College, Stephen Davis, announced Chu’s departure Tuesday to students.
“Dean Chu has left her position at Pierson College and wishes the best to the students,” Davis said in his email. “As a result, I am initiating the process of the search for a new dean, who will be in place before the start of the fall term.”
Comments