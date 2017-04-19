‘Need some help?’ Patriots’ Gronkowski crashes Spicer’s White House press briefing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison 3:51 So, Modesto, exactly who was Dick Windemuth? 0:33 Fire damages Ceres 1:03 Simulation of potential roundabout for North County Corridor 1:30 Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house 0:14 Modesto-area white supremacist caught on video punching woman at Berkeley rally 1:43 Agitated town hall crowd screams at Rep. Jeff Denham: 'Yes or no!' 2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora 1:30 Science in the Community Day at Turlock's Brown school Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski interrupted Sean Spicer during Wednesday's press briefing at the White House. The Patriots were at the White House to be honored for their Super Bowl victory. The White House