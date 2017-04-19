Facebook suspect ordered nuggets and fries. Employees called 911, delayed the fries

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 4:18 What do to if you meet a mountain lion 3:51 So, Modesto, exactly who was Dick Windemuth? 0:33 Fire damages Ceres 1:03 Simulation of potential roundabout for North County Corridor 1:30 Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house 0:14 Modesto-area white supremacist caught on video punching woman at Berkeley rally 1:43 Agitated town hall crowd screams at Rep. Jeff Denham: 'Yes or no!' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Tuesday, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams confirmed the death of Steve Stephens, the suspect in the fatal shooting of the 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. Williams said Stephens was found dead after a brief pursuit in Erie, Pennsylvania. Cleveland Police via Storyful