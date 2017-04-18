President George H.W. Bush hospitalized again, but spokesman says he is OK

President George H.W. Bush is back in a Houston hospital, but is doing well, his spokesman told several media outlets Tuesday.
Bush, 92, is “already well on the path to recovery and going home” from Methodist Hospital, his spokesman Jim McGrath told KHOU.
NBC News reported that McGrath said, “He is OK. He’s going to be great.” NBC News reported he was hospitalized for a “persistent cough.”
JUST IN: Pres. George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized, his spokesman tells @NBCNightlyNews: "He is OK; he is going to be great." pic.twitter.com/CVBybKhWb7— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) April 18, 2017
Bush was hospitalized in January for pnuemonia and missed Donald Trump’s inauguration.
On April 9, President Bill Clinton posted a picture on Twitter after visiting with Bush.
Great to spend time with @GeorgeHWBush & Mrs. Bush in Houston today. We caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks. pic.twitter.com/CshV6tI5Ae— Bill Clinton (@billclinton) April 9, 2017
