Chris Brown is accused of punching someone — again. This time it’s on video.

Chris Brown is in trouble again for physical violence — and this time it was caught on video.

The pop singer with a history of assault arrests is accused of punching a club photographer Monday night after a show in Tampa, allegedly over whether photography was allowed.

The club, AJA Channelside, posted on its Facebook that “Chris Brown himself and his team assaulted our club photographer and proceeded to walk out of the venue.” The photographer pressed charges.

When Brown first arrived around 1 a.m., photographer Bennie Vines said Brown’s security told him not to photograph the singer, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Vines told police Brown “sucker punched” him after he noticed Vines snapping crowd shots.

The club’s owner told the Times their contract with Brown — scheduled to appear for "Chris Brown and Friends Official After Party" that night — did not mention or prohibit photography.

Brown’s name popped up recently in a South Florida lawsuit, where a man who went by muahmmad_a_lean on Instagram was convicted of selling marijuana, Xanax and the potent prescription cough syrup known as “lean” or “drank.”

During the trial, it was revealed that federal authorities are investigating Brown for a $15,000 wire transfer to the convicted drug dealer, who said the money was for drugs and lean.

A judge recently slapped Brown with a restraining order against his girlfriend, who accused him of physically abusing her and threatening her life. He is accused of beating up his former girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009.