5-year-old boy dies of head injury in rotating restaurant atop Atlanta hotel

A 5-year-old North Carolina boy died from a head injury on Friday after he was caught in the rotator wall at the Sun Dial restaurant atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza in downtown Atlanta, multiple media outlets reported.
The child, identified as Charlie Holt, and his family were having lunch at the restaurant after traveling from Charlotte, Atlanta CBS affiliate WGCL reported. They were not staying at the hotel, police told the station.
After wandering from the window table where he was seated with his parents, the boy got caught between the wall and a table, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Stephanie Brown told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Hotel security and staff rushed to help as the automatic sensors stopped the floor from rotating, Brown told the newspaper. But the boy’s injuries were too severe and he died at Grady Memorial Hospital, she said.
“His whole body was caught in between maybe 4 or 5 inches of space and his head took the brunt of the injury,” police told Atlanta’s NBC affiliate, WXIA. “It crushed his little small body.”
The boy died at 4:20 p.m., according to ABC-affiliate WSB-TV, about an hour after the incident.
In a statement issued on Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson for the boy’s family said: “The family asks for prayers and privacy right now to come to terms with this tragedy. No words can express their loss. If you have a loved one, please give them an extra hug today.” The spokesperson also said the parents will not be releasing a photo of their son at this time.
The Westin Peachtree Plaza issued this statement Friday: “We are working with the authorities as they look into this tragic accident and we will continue to assist them in any way we can. Words cannot express the depths of our sorrow. Our thoughts remain with the family.”
The Sun Dial opened in 1976 and features a revolving restaurant that makes one revolution per hour, as well as a rotating cocktail lounge and an observatory with a 360-degree view of Atlanta’s skyline from 723 feet, according to the restaurant’s website. It will remain closed through the normally busy Easter weekend.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
