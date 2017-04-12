This is how your shoelaces keep coming untied — and why you can’t avoid it

As anyone who might have tripped over their untidy laces might attest, tying your shoelaces tightly in the morning is no guarantee they’ll stay put. But why they might unravel at all is a different mystery.
A group of mechanical engineers at the University of California, Berkeley sought to solve that knotty question in a study, published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society Tuesday. They looked at the physics of how your shoelaces come apart in the course of a normal day — but found that avoiding untied shoelaces might require not using them at all.
The study consisted of one of the study’s co-authors tying her shoes in different ways and simulating running on a treadmill. The engineers tested two knots — the square knot and the “granny knot” — to ensure researchers could study at least one of the knots unraveling, and attached accelerometers to see how much force was applied to the knots as the engineer walked.
What the researchers found were two types of forces that essentially wiggled the knots loose: the shock of the shoe hitting the ground and the repeated leg swinging that happens in walking. Running, they found, subjects the shoelace knots to a force seven times that of gravity. As the knot is shaken looser by that force, the ends of the laces swing back and forth as the person wearing the shoelaces moves their legs. That force effectively puts pressure on the ends of the laces that tugs them even more loose.
“We were able to see that these two combined effects lead to shoe knots failing,” Berkeley professor Oliver O’Reilly told Science Magazine. “You need both together.”
The study found that the square knot (which involve alternating which laces you cross over when tying the knot) was stronger than the “granny knot,” though researchers could not conclusively answer why. But both knots were weakened by the act of walking, suggesting that loosening shoelaces might be inherent to using them in the first place.
And though the study ostensibly focused on shoelaces, the researchers noted that the focus of the study was broader. Knots aren’t just limited to strings, after all — such kinked structures exist even as small as molecules, and the forces that affect your shoes could have meaning for those smaller versions as well.
“When you talk about knotted structures, if you can start to understand the shoelace, then you can apply it to other things, like DNA or microstructures, that fail under dynamic forces,” said study co-author Christopher Daily-Diamond in a Berkeley press release. “This is the first step toward understanding why certain knots are better than others, which no one has really done.”
